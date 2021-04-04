Here’s what self-employed Canadians need to know during tax season

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

It’s official, the 2021 tax season is here, and the pandemic brings with it new tax guidelines. For starters, those who have been working from home could see a return, and anyone who collected benefits could end up owing money.

For those who had to switch to working remotely, the CRA has introduced a simplified home deduction. This is a flat-rate method that makes taxes easier to calculate. The flat-rate method allows employees to claim a tax deduction of $2 for each day they worked from home, up to a maximum of $400.

And, yes, for all of you long-time self-employed workers, the more detailed version still exists. Those of you familiar with calculating the percentage of your household expenses to apply to your business are still able to utilize this option. Choosing the right method can come down to whether you are an employee or self-employed.