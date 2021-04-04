Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Roasts Her Routine

“She gets to work making some more vagina eggs.”
Gwyneth Paltrow handed over control of the Goop TikTok account to her daughter Apple and it basically went exactly how you would imagine.
The 16-year-old took the opportunity to absolutely roast her mom’s morning routine, just a few days after she had shared a play-by-play with Vogue.
In the hilarious TikTok, Apple offered her own interpretation of her mom’s daily routine, which was, of course, filled with Goop products.
“First my mom drinks her Goop Glow Morning Superpowder. And she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter, so she will have that. I suppose the Goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since…the day I was born, apparently,” Apple joked.
She went on to poke fun at Gwyneth’s extensive, hour-long skincare routine, saying, “She just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin.”
“Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs. And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina,” Apple added.
And based on her “glowing” review, it really does sound like Apple is a fan of her mom’s Goop empire!
