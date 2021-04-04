Greece extends restrictions on international flights to April 19 By Reuters



© Reuters. Greece opens the tourism season following the easing of measures against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Athens



ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece said on Sunday it was extending restrictions on domestic flights until April 12 and on international flights until April 19 as the number of new COVID-19 infections continues to rise.

Under the restrictions, passengers flying to Greece must receive a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival and undergo random testing for COVID-19.

All foreign travellers are quarantined for seven days. Israeli travellers who have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before travel will not need to be quarantined following a bilateral agreement on tourism between the two countries.

Most flights from non-European Union member states are banned, with the exception of 10 countries including Britain. For domestic flights, only essential travel is permitted.

Schools, non-essential shops and restaurants are closed in Greece, but authorities plan to allow small retail shops to reopen with restrictions from Monday, and high schools are expected to resume in-person classes later this month.

Greece recorded 3,080 new infections on Friday and 72 deaths. Since the pandemic began, it has registered more than 273,000 cases and just over 8,300 deaths.