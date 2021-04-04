Gold steady as inflation bets counter firm U.S. dollar, yields

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Gold prices held steady on Monday,

buoyed by concerns over inflation after U.S. President Joe Biden

announced a $2 trillion-plus jobs plan last week, while a

stronger dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields limited

bullion’s upside.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,728.60 per ounce, as of

0146 GMT. Gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,729.50 per

ounce.

* The U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in

March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled

out additional pandemic relief money, marking the start of what

could be the strongest economic performance this year in nearly

four decades.

* Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields held near 14-month

peak, while the dollar was poised to extend gains against major

currencies on Monday after the U.S Labor Department reported

stronger-than-forecast jobs growth in March.

* Gold is seen as a hedge against rising inflation, but

firmer Treasury yields, which translate into a higher

opportunity cost for holding bullion, have challenged that

status.

* Despite the strong numbers the data will not alter the

Federal Reserve’s stance on monetary policy, Steven Ricchiuto,

U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA in New York said.

* President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan

initiatives that are widely popular, according to a

Reuters/Ipsos poll, but U.S. public support declines when the

initiatives are packed into a Democratic bill and sold as a

Biden-backed plan.

* However, new COVID-19 restrictions in France will impact

economic growth this year but it is too early to say by how

much, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

* Japan’s services sector activity fell in March, a private

survey showed, but taking some shine off the precious metal were

signs that the pace of the downturn was the slowest since

January 2020.

* Money managers in the gold, silver and copper markets cut

their net long futures and options positions in the latest week,

according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

* Silver rose 0.2% to $25.01, while platinum

climbed 0.4% to $1,214.03 and palladium was trading flat

at $2,666.43.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 India IHS Markit Mfg PMI March

0600 Russia Markit Services PMI March

1345 US Markit Comp, Svcs PMI Final March

1400 US Factory Orders MM Feb

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI March

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry

Jacob-Phillips)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR