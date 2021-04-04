Gold steady as inflation bets counter firm U.S. dollar, yields

Article content

Gold prices held steady on Monday,

buoyed by concerns over inflation after U.S. President Joe Biden

announced a $2 trillion-plus jobs plan last week, while a

stronger dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields limited

bullion’s upside.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,728.60 per ounce, as of

0146 GMT. Gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,729.50 per

ounce.

* The U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in

March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled

out additional pandemic relief money, marking the start of what

could be the strongest economic performance this year in nearly

four decades.

* Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields held near 14-month

peak, while the dollar was poised to extend gains against major

currencies on Monday after the U.S Labor Department reported

stronger-than-forecast jobs growth in March.

* Gold is seen as a hedge against rising inflation, but

firmer Treasury yields, which translate into a higher

opportunity cost for holding bullion, have challenged that

status.

* Despite the strong numbers the data will not alter the

Federal Reserve’s stance on monetary policy, Steven Ricchiuto,

U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA in New York said.