Gold Coast Dozens charged after turning on police cameraman at Gold Coast hoon event

Dozens of people have been charged after turning on police and a 9News cameraman at an alleged hooning event on the Gold Coast.
Hundreds gathered at Pimapama Bunnings with a police blitz checking for illegal cars and idiotic behaviour.
It quickly descended into chaos, with a police patrol car smashed and a cameraman in the firing line.
“Doing skids?” one man can be heard asking the 9News cameraman.
“If you’re not doing skids … stop filming,” a person can be heard saying.
After explaining he was just filming, the camera violently jerks.
The cameraman can be heard fending off the alleged assailant as a tussle ensues.
“Mate, don’t hit that out of my hand,” he says.
A short time later, police took a man into custody.
Close to 30 infringements were issued on the night.
9News understands dozens of officers were involved in the operation, with reinforcements having to be called in from Beenleigh.