Ethereum Hashrate Climbs Over 750 Megahash per Second By CoinQuora

Ethereum Hashrate Climbs Over 750 Megahash per Second

  • Ethereum-related hashrate has reached around 750 MH/s.
  • Innosilicon A11 Pro Ethmaster will command 2,000 MH/s.
  • Owner gains over $200 per day in profit per machine.

Ethereum-related hashrate has reached around 750 megahash per second (MH/s). This is processed by the Innosilicon A10 Pro+, released by the mining rig-maker Innosilicon.

Moreover, Innosilicon is planning to drop a new Ether mining rig this summer that processes speeds of up to 2,000 MH/s. The hashrate of the network seems to also have climbed higher in the last few months.

Profitability of Innosilicon A10 and A11 Series

While Ethereum (ETH) prices reached new all-time highs (ATH) in 2021, miners on the networks are pulling great profits. According to Etherscan, the ETH highest average Hash Rate of 493,933.1209 GH/s was recorded on April 03, 2021.

The mining rig manufacturer Innosilicon makes the two most profitable ETH mining rigs. However, Bitmain’s Antminer E3, G2 Ethereum-related miners follow behind respectively.

Currently,…

