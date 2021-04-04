Ethereum Hashrate Climbs Over 750 Megahash per Second By CoinQuora

Ethereum Hashrate Climbs Over 750 Megahash per Second
- Ethereum-related hashrate has reached around 750 MH/s.
- Innosilicon A11 Pro Ethmaster will command 2,000 MH/s.
- Owner gains over $200 per day in profit per machine.
Ethereum-related hashrate has reached around 750 megahash per second (MH/s). This is processed by the Innosilicon A10 Pro+, released by the mining rig-maker Innosilicon.
Moreover, Innosilicon is planning to drop a new Ether mining rig this summer that processes speeds of up to 2,000 MH/s. The hashrate of the network seems to also have climbed higher in the last few months.
Profitability of Innosilicon A10 and A11 Series
While Ethereum (ETH) prices reached new all-time highs (ATH) in 2021, miners on the networks are pulling great profits. According to Etherscan, the ETH highest average Hash Rate of 493,933.1209 GH/s was recorded on April 03, 2021.
The mining rig manufacturer Innosilicon makes the two most profitable ETH mining rigs. However, Bitmain’s Antminer E3, G2 Ethereum-related miners follow behind respectively.
Currently,…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
