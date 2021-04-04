EOS Climbs 13% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 13% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $6.0356 by 17:01 (21:01 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 12.65% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 1.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $5.7890B, or 0.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.3346 to $6.1714 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 48.55%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.7544B or 3.78% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.0654 to $6.4780 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 73.73% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,015.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.06% on the day.

was trading at $2,059.90 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.05%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,093.3825B or 56.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $239.7040B or 12.39% of the total cryptocurrency market value.