Emergent gets $23 million additional order for vaccine production By Reuters

(Reuters) – Emergent BioSolutions Inc said late on Sunday that a key U.S. agency has increased an order, related to the manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s COVID-19 vaccine, by $23 million.

The amount will be used to purchase biologics equipment specific to J&J’s vaccine and support the potential manufacturing expansion at the company’s Baltimore Bayview facility, the company said in a statement.

Emergent also said that it will agree to a mutual ramp down of manufacturing of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine bulk drug substance.

