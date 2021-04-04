Elrond Launches New Blockchain Explorer eGold (EGLD) By CoinQuora

Elrond Launches New Blockchain Explorer eGold (EGLD)
- Elrond has launched a new blockchain explorer called eGold (EGLD).
- The eGold will mainly work as a tool for a transparent digital economy.
Elrond CEO Lucian Mincu has tweeted about the launch of their new blockchain explorer called eGold (EGLD). In particular, the Elrond eGold (EGLD) will operate as a blockchain-based tool to ensure a transparent digital economy.
Introducing the coolest @ElrondNetwork blockchain explorer.
One of the most essential tools for a transparent digital economy.#hypergrowth100 Day 89https://t.co/B6ztSYxwQ1
— Lucian Mincu (@LucianMincu)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
