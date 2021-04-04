Eight injured as boat explodes on Hawkesbury River at Brooklyn

Eight people have suffered burns after a boat exploded into flames on the Hawkesbury River in Sydney’s north this afternoon.

Two people are in a critical condition, four are serious, and two have minor injuries after the emergency unfolded at a marina off Dangar Road at Brooklyn just after 5pm.

Police, ambulance and firefighters attended the scene.

Firefighters drove ambulances in order to free up paramedics to work on the patients as they were raced to hospital, Fire and Rescue NSW said.

They were being transported under a NSW Police escort through heavy Easter weekend traffic.

The blaze was extinguished but the boat was destroyed and sunk in shallow waters.