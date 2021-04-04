Dr. Luke Offers to Pay Producers and Songwriters in Bitcoin By CoinQuora

Dr. Luke Offers to Pay Producers and Songwriters in Bitcoin
- Dr. Luke offers label producers and songwriters payments in BTC.
- The payment feature is possible through a partnership with Bitpay.
Prescription Songs founder Dr. Luke is now offering payments in bitcoin (BTC) to the label’s producers and songwriters. Prescription Songs becomes the first major music company to offer payment in bitcoin, according to the news.
Dr. Luke is a well-known hitmaker in the industry. Moreover, the label partnered with crypto payments provider Bitpay to add the feature.
In Luke’s words — who has been in the production for over 20 years and not exempt from quarrels. Prescription songs’ artists have been actively asking him for a bitcoin payment option:
Prescription Songs has always been an industry leader in providing our songwriters, producers, and artists with the best services. Some of our creators asked about being paid in b…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
