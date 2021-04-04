Dollar holds advantage as economic data point to more gains

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar was poised to extend
gains against major currencies on Monday after the U.S. jobs
report at the end of last week showed the nation’s labor market
is recovering from the impact of the coronavirus shock.
The focus now shifts to data on the U.S. services sector due
later on Monday, which is forecast to show an acceleration in
activity that could further encourage dollar bulls.
In January-March the dollar posted its best quarter against
major currencies in almost three years thanks to an improving
U.S. economy and rising Treasury yields.
The U.S. currency is likely to build on those gains as
investors look for ways to bet on a global economic recovery
from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.
“I thought there would be a correction lower in the dollar,
but that didn’t happen,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency
strategist at Mizuho Securities.
“The dollar’s upward trend is very strong. In the new
quarter perhaps the best thing for investors to do is to just
follow this trend.”
The dollar was last quoted at 110.63yen, not far
from its strongest level in a year.
Against the euro, the dollar traded at $1.1765,
which is close to a five-month high.
The British pound held steady at $1.3824.
The dollar edged up to 0.9423 Swiss franc.
The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in March,
data showed on Friday. However, there was scant reaction in
currencies as most major stock and bond markets were closed for
Easter holidays.
Trading could be subdued again on Monday in Asia as
financial markets in Australia, China, and Hong Kong are also
closed, although the bias is for the dollar to strengthen
further, analysts said.
A survey from the Institute for Supply Management due later
on Monday is expected to show U.S. non-manufacturing activity
expanded at a faster rate in March, which could underpin the
greenback on its forward march.
The dollar index against a basket of six major
currencies was little changed at 92.973,
Dollar short positions in the currency market fell last week
to the lowest since June last year, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commision data showed – another positive sign for the
greenback.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar edged up to
$0.7616, while the New Zealand dollar bought $0.7028.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0025 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1765 $1.1752 +0.11% -3.70% +1.1768 +1.1752
Dollar/Yen 110.6300 110.6700 +0.00% +7.15% +110.7400 +110.6700
Euro/Yen 130.17 130.13 +0.03% +2.54% +130.2500 +130.1300
Dollar/Swiss 0.9423 0.9408 +0.19% +6.54% +0.9430 +0.9421
Sterling/Dollar 1.3824 1.3825 -0.04% +1.16% +1.3830 +1.3820
Dollar/Canadian 1.2568 1.2585 -0.13% -1.30% +1.2586 +1.2566
Aussie/Dollar 0.7616 0.7591 +0.34% -0.99% +0.7620 +0.7607
NZ 0.7028 0.7017 +0.16% -2.13% +0.7031 +0.7023
Dollar/Dollar
(Reporting by Stanley White
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)