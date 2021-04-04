Dollar holds advantage as economic data point to more gains

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar was poised to extend

gains against major currencies on Monday after the U.S. jobs

report at the end of last week showed the nation’s labor market

is recovering from the impact of the coronavirus shock.

The focus now shifts to data on the U.S. services sector due

later on Monday, which is forecast to show an acceleration in

activity that could further encourage dollar bulls.

In January-March the dollar posted its best quarter against

major currencies in almost three years thanks to an improving

U.S. economy and rising Treasury yields.

The U.S. currency is likely to build on those gains as

investors look for ways to bet on a global economic recovery

from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.

“I thought there would be a correction lower in the dollar,

but that didn’t happen,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency

strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“The dollar’s upward trend is very strong. In the new

quarter perhaps the best thing for investors to do is to just

follow this trend.”

The dollar was last quoted at 110.63yen, not far

from its strongest level in a year.

Against the euro, the dollar traded at $1.1765,

which is close to a five-month high.

The British pound held steady at $1.3824.