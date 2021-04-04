DMX Placed on Life Support but Breathing on His Own Following Heart Attack

Instagram

The ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’ hitmaker reportedly remains on life support as he lands in a hospital after suffering from a heart attack and a reported drug overdose.

AceShowbiz –

DMX is on life support but breathing on his own after suffering a heart attack following a reported overdose on Friday (02Apr21).

The 50-year-old rapper’s lawyer, Murray Richman, issued an update on the star’s condition on Saturday, revealing he faces tough days ahead.

“He is in the hospital as a result of a heart attack,” the lawyer told PIX 11 News on Saturday. “He has been taken off life support system and is breathing on his own, but we are concerned.”

Sources have since told Billboard DMX is back on life support, as of Saturday night.

Richman didn’t confirm if a drug overdose was the cause of the heart attack.

After the news about DMX, real name Earl Simmons, was reported, many celebrities offered their support and asked fans to pray for the rapper.

“DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery,” Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter while Ja Rule added, “Prayers up for my brother DMX.”

“Prayers for DMX and his family,” Missy Elliott wrote, and Lil Kim added, “Come on X plzzzz. We need you. Prayers all the way up for you bro,” while fellow rap veteran LL Cool J tweeted, “Today is 4/3/21 – it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMX on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast.”

DMX has always been open about his battle with addiction.

In an interview with Dr. Phil back in 2013, DMX revealed he was introduced to drugs when a family member gave him marijuana at the age of 8 and first smoked a joint laced with cocaine at 14. “That’s when it started,” he explained. “It was something that drew me in, and trapped me, and just had a hold on me for a long, long time.”

In 2016, the star almost died in an overdose. He reportedly stopped breathing and had no pulse after collapsing in a parking lot. After anti-opioid was administered, he became “semiconscious” and was rushed to hospital for further treatment.

Last year, he got candid as he explained his reliance on drugs. “I learned that I had to deal with the things that hurt me,” he said. “I didn’t really have anybody to talk to… in the hood, nobody wants to hear that… Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness when actually it’s one of the bravest things you can do. One of the bravest things you can do is put it on the table, chop it up, and just let it out.”