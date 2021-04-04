Daniel Kaluuya’s Saturday Night Live Monologue

“British racism is so bad, white people left.”

The actor — who’s up for a Best Supporting Actor nomination at this year’s Oscars for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah — delivered a funny and brutally honest monologue about race and racism in both the UK and in the United States.


He also said that people frequently ask him whether British racism or American racism is worse.


“Let me put it this way. British racism is so bad, white people left. They wanted to be free — free to create their own kind of racism.”


“So that’s why they created Australia, South Africa and Boston.”


Kaluuya also played a clip from his Zoom-delivered Golden Globes acceptance speech — in which he was accidentally muted due to a technical glitch — while referencing his iconic role in Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out.


“I was muted — can you believe that?,” he exclaimed. “I told the best joke of my life, and I was muted. I felt like I was in a sunken place.”


Who knows — maybe he’ll get a chance to tell that joke again at this year’s Oscars. Good luck, Daniel!


