Crypto funds batting .000 against SEC By Cointelegraph



Next up, Bitcoin ETF by Fidelity: Crypto funds batting .000 against SEC



With more than 35 million customers, $21 billion in revenues and $3.8 trillion in discretionary managed assets, Fidelity Investments is one of the largest investment management companies in the world. It may need all its heft to break the losing streak of crypto-fund sponsors that have gone up against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

As reported, Fidelity filed with the SEC on March 24 a preliminary registration statement on behalf of its Wise Origin Trust — an exchange-traded fund that would track the performance of Bitcoin as measured by its Fidelity Bitcoin Index. This followed similar SEC filings this year from WisdomTree, CBOE/VanEck, NYDIG Asset Management, Valkyrie Digital Assets and SkyBridge Capital.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph