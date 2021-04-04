Clippers to sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

The veteran big man signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Houston Rockets during the offseason but was released in February. He was averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this season playing in a reserve role, so Houston didn’t think having him on board was worth it.

Cousins will add some solid depth to L.A.’s frontcourt and could immediately make an impact alongside Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac.

The move will help the Clippers remain competitive in the Western Conference. Entering Sunday, L.A. is third in the West with a 32-18 record. Only the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns have better records.