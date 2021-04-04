Christopher Masterson’s Wife Introduces Adorable Baby After Giving Birth to First Child

Instagram

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ alum and his wife Yolanda Pecoraro-Masterson as the couple officially become first-time parents.

Former “Malcolm in the Middle” star Christopher Masterson is a new dad.

The actor’s wife, Yolanda Pecoraro-Masterson, has given birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Chiara, and the new mum took to Instagram on Saturday (03Apr21) to announce the baby news, writing, “Chiara Darby Masterson, I love you!!!”

She also posted a photo of the newborn.

Sister-in-law Alanna Masterson gushed over the bundle of joy, “Cutie!!!!” Kings of Leon‘s Jared Followill also exclaimed, “Wowowow! What a beaut! Congrats!!!”

Yolanda announced she was expecting in November (20), and the baby news comes just days after Masterson’s TV brother, Frankie Muniz, also became a first-time dad after his wife, Paige, welcomed a baby boy.

It’s not all great news for Masterson – his brother, Danny, is facing rape and sexual assault allegations filed against the star by three women.

He has repeatedly denied the claims, and his attorney, Tom Mesereau, tried unsuccessfully to have the case dismissed in October, citing the statute of limitations. Danny has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and if convicted faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life behind bars.

The actor was released from police custody on $3.3 million bail. Following release, his attorney was assured that he would “be exonerated.” The lawyer added, “[He] and his wife [Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out.”