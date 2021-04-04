Chris Hemsworth On Bodybuilding And Vanity

“It’s incredibly rewarding.”
And you know that, since the man is basically Thor, Chris Hemsworth has to work out. A lot.
The actor opened up about his training regimen to The Telegraph — and while doing so, he claimed that the “bodybuilding” he engages in might cause people to take him less seriously.
“There’s an aesthetic that the role requires,” he stated. “Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I’d probably be called a serious actor.”
“The training across 10 years of doing it is a full-time job. That and then a 12-hour shooting day — it’s a real grind. It’s incredibly rewarding, too — you have to look at it like a professional athlete.”
It definitely sounds like Hemsworth’s routines are intense. At another point in the interview, he talks about how quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed him to “see how [he] can manipulate [his] body”
Which is fine! And, hey, if you’re playing a Norse god who is also a superhero, maybe it’s just flat-out necessary. But it’s also worth remembering that “feeling good” and being healthy as a concept is different for pretty much everybody and every body.
We can’t all be Thor — and that’s what makes us special.
