Child hospitalised after chemical leak at Hurstville aquatic centre

Three people, including a child, are being treated in hospital after a “toxic smell” forced an aquatic centre in Sydney ‘s south to be evacuated.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre after a suspected gas leak.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the centre on King Georges Road just after 10am after reports of a “strong toxic smell”.

Nine people, including at least five children, were treated at the scene after inhaling the fumes.

Three patients – two adults and a child – were taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.

“When a patient is exposed to any type of chemical there’s always an unknown to the extent of their injury,” NSW Ambulance Inspector David Stride said.

“Incidents like this can happen in a matter of seconds so it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings.”