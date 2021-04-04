Child hospitalised after chemical leak at Hurstville aquatic centre

More than 100 people were evacuated from the Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre after a suspected gas leak.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the centre on King Georges Road just after 10am after reports of a “strong toxic smell”.
Nine people, including at least five children, were treated at the scene after inhaling the fumes.
Three patients – two adults and a child – were taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
“When a patient is exposed to any type of chemical there’s always an unknown to the extent of their injury,” NSW Ambulance Inspector David Stride said.
“Incidents like this can happen in a matter of seconds so it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings.”
Firefighters remain on the scene and are working to ventilate the centre.