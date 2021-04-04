Chicago corn firms, near 8-year high on tightening supplies

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures edged higher on Monday, hovering around their highest since 2013, while soybeans gained 1% with concerns over global feed grain supplies underpinning prices.

Wheat ticked higher although improved weather across the Northern Hemisphere curbed gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $5.61 a bushel by 0107 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 2013 at $5.85 a bushel on Thursday.

* Soybeans gained 1.1% at $14.17 a bushel and wheat was up 0.3% at $6.12-1/2 a bushel.

* U.S. farmers plan to sow 91.1 million acres with corn this year, the most since 2016, and 87.6 million acres with soybeans, the most since 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Wednesday. However, both estimates were well below analysts’ expectations for 93.2 million corn acres and 89.996 million soybean acres.

* The USDA’s planting estimates have revived concern about tightening global supplies after importers led by China and domestic processors loaded up on grain and oilseeds this season.

* China released 2 million tonnes of rice from state reserves for sale to feed producers this week to bolster supplies of feed grains amid elevated corn prices, three sources close to the matter said.