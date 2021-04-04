Chadwick Boseman Nabs Best Actor as ‘Ma Rainey’s’ Leads Movie Winner List

Netflix/David Lee

The trumpeter Levee Green depicter and his co-star Viola Davis pair up the trophies for Male and Female Actor in a Leading Role, while ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ bags the best ensemble prize.

Chadwick Boseman‘s talent has once again been recognized posthumously. The late actor nabbed Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards through his portrayal of trumpeter Levee Green in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“.

As with his other posthumous awards this year, his wife Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the honor on his behalf. “Thank you, God. Thank you Leroy and Carolyn Boseman,” she said before thanking his co-stars and “Ma Rainey” filmmakers. “If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That’s a quote by Chadwick Boseman. Thank you Screen Actors. Thank you, Chad.”

The Netflix movie was a big winner at the SAG Awards with two prizes in total, including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Viola Davis. Stunning in a neon green dress, she kept her co-star Boseman close to her heart as she delivered her speech from home.

The 55-year-old actress sweetly kissed her husband Julius Tennon, who also dressed up in a suit and silver tie, before thanking the writer, August Wilson, and the “beautiful Chadwick Boseman.” She said, “Thank you, August for leaving a legacy to actors of color that we can relish for the rest of our life.”

She also honored her fellow nominees, including Carey Mulligan, Amy Adams, Vanessa Kirby and Frances McDormand, adding, “I couldn’t have been in better company, thank you so much.”

Boseman was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Norman Earl Holloway in “Da 5 Bloods“, but lost it to Daniel Kaluuya. The “Judas and the Black Messiah” star dedicated the award to the late “Black Panther” star as well as Fred Hampton, the real-life Black Panther Illinois chairman he portrayed in the movie, saying, “This one’s for Chadwick Boseman and this one’s for Fred Hampton.”

The Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award went to Yuh-Jung Youn for her role in Korean-American film “Minari“. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” also bagged one award for the last movie category, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The winners of the 2021 SAG Awards, which were chosen by fellow actors in the SAG-AFTRA, were announced on Easter Sunday, April 4. The event also handed out awards for outstanding performance by actors in TV.



