Bulgarian Premier Wins Vote But Lacks Majority, Exit Poll Shows

(Bloomberg) — Bulgaria’s ruling party, led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, won the most votes in general elections, an exit poll showed, giving him the edge to secure a fourth term as leader of the European Union’s poorest and most corrupt member.

Already one of the block’s longest serving leaders, the former bodyguard of the Balkan state’s last communist dictator capitalized on support from conservative voters drawn to his brusque man-of-the-people style, despite criticism that he has done little to crack down on endemic graft or significantly improve the lives of Bulgaria’s 7 million people.

Now he faces the thorny task of mustering support to form a coalition backed by a majority in parliament. The main rivals to Borissov’s Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria party, known as Gerb, have vowed not to cooperate with it — or each other — in any governing alliance.

Gerb won 25.7% in Sunday’s vote, compared with 17.6% for the opposition Socialists, according to an exit survey from the Alpha Research pollster for BNT public television.

There Is Such a People, a newly formed group led by populist talk-show host Stanislav Trifonov, was third with 15.2%. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms, a party that traditionally represents ethnic Turks and acts as post-election kingmaker, had 11%, according to the Alpha poll.