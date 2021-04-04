Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk removed from NHL’s COVID list

The winger has not played since March 18, and it’s unclear if he tested positive for COVID-19 or came into contact with someone who had the virus.

Boston’s offense has struggled in recent weeks, so DeBrusk’s return is huge for the Bruins, who are clinging onto the fourth spot in the East Division.

The 24-year-old has struggled in his fourth season with the Bruins, notching just three goals and four assists in 21 games. The Black & Gold will look for him to find more consistency in his return to the lineup.

DeBrusk likely won’t play on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers as he has not skated with the Bruins in weeks. However, he could play later in the week.