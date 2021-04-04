Bondly, OMG, Polkamon to Surge 50x in April, Says Crypto Analyst By CoinQuora



Bondly, OMG, Polkamon to Surge 50x in April, Says Crypto Analyst



Crypto analyst Alexander Lorenzo has predicted greatly about altcoins.

According to Lorenzo, Bondly, OMG, and Polkamon will surge to over 50x before April ends.

Altcoins continue to show a buzz of interest and performance in the crypto space since their inception. As a result of this, crypto advocates and analysts never stop monitoring their promising experience in any way.

Discussing altcoins, crypto analyst Alexander Lorenzo has predicted via Youtube video description stating that altcoins such as Bondly, OMG, and Polkamon will surge drastically to over 50x before April ends.

According to Lorenzo, he did not make the altcoin prediction to overhype any coins but rather to predict the real fact.

Many crypto enthusiasts and analysts, not only Lorenzo, have also given out a lot more predictions even amidst the bull run nowadays.

Particularly,

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora