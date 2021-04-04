Blockchain-based renewable energy marketplaces gain traction in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Blockchain-based renewable energy marketplaces gain traction in 2021
Concerns about energy production, resource consumption and its impact on the environment are one of the dominant topics of debate on the global stage. The intensive energy costs of mining and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies are also frequently pointed to as a serious downside to the emerging asset class.
While environmental concerns and the cost to reward debate rages on, there is one group of cryptocurrency projects that has the goal of bringing blockchain technology to the global energy grids as a way to encourage renewable energy generation through a flexible marketplace that connects energy buyers and sellers.
