Bitcoin Miners Accumulate Another 8,874 Coins By CoinQuora



Glassnode: Bitcoin Miners Accumulate Another 8,874 Coins



Miners have added another 8,874 BTC to storage.

Glassnode CIO points out the Miner Position Indicator is now positive.

Miners’ storage of BTC will also raise prices.

miners have been focusing on saving rather than spending their earnings. Bitcoin’s price potential since March 2021 has inspired miners to save their bitcoin rather than dumping it on the market.

This move could spark a further price increase in the crypto’s value.

Glassnode CIO Lex Moskovski has confirmed these findings. He took to his Twitter to share that the Bitcoin Miner Position Indicator has turned positive.