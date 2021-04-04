Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Hid Her Hair With A Wig

Going blonde was no easy task.
Billie Eilish debuted her killer blonde hair last month, but later revealed that she’d actually been hiding her new look for quite some time — and now she’s explaining why.
Even before Billie put her new ‘do on display, fans had speculated that she was covering up with a wig.
Then in her own TikTok video, Billie finally confirmed the rumors by sharing an old video lifting up the front of the wig.
And now, thanks to an Instagram Q&A, fans know why she chose to keep things under wraps.
She first once again confirmed the ~wig theory~ and shared a photo clinging to her neon green hair piece.
She even shared her final photo ever rocking her real green and black locks!
And then Billie explained the logic behind the wig by sharing a photo of her unfinished hair and writing, “’cause it took six weeks to accomplish.”
Billie’s hairstylist Lissa Renn previously explained the difficult process to achieve the blonde look in a now-deleted Instagram video.
So while Billie decided to keep the extended hair dye process private, I have to agree that the end result is definitely 🔥🔥🔥.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!