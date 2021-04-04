Bikers Gather Outside DMX’s Hospital for Support After Heart Attack

Instagram

Several family members of the ‘Party Up (Up in Here)’ rapper, including his fiancee Desiree Lindstrom and mother Arnett Simmons, have also visited the rap icon in the hospital.

DMX‘s fans have rallied for support for the rapper amid his hospitalization following a heart attack. A group of bikers, who associate themselves with DMX’s famous rap collective, gathered outside the hospital where the star is currently being treated.

As captured in a video by a FOX5 reporter on Sunday, April 4, DMX’s fans riding motorcycles and wearing gear from his “Ruff Ryders” collective pulled up across the street outside of the White Plains hospital to pay tribute. The crowd was also blasting DMX’s music, seemingly hoping that their favorite star can hear it from inside.

It’s unclear what they planned, but it appeared to be a flash mob event. Unfortunately, some of the fans ignored the COVID-19 safety protocols and were not seen wearing protective masks underneath their helmets.

Several of DMX’s family members have also paid a visit to the hospital to offer their support. According to TMZ, the 50-year-old’s fiancee fiancee Desiree Lindstrom and mother Arnett Simmons have been allowed into the ICU to stand by his side, though he’s still not responsive.

Some of the “Party Up (Up in Here)” spitter’s kids are coming to visit as well and are hopeful they will be allowed in. They reportedly are holding out hope when the inflammation subsides, his heart will restore itself despite a reported dire prognosis by his doctor.

DMX was rushed to the hospital on Friday night at approximately 11 P.M. after suffering a heart attack at his home that may have resulted from an overdose. He has been placed on life support, but is breathing on his own.

“He is in the hospital as a result of a heart attack,” his lawyer Murray Richman told PIX 11 News on Saturday. “He has been taken off life support system and is breathing on his own, but we are concerned.” Murray couldn’t confirm the overdose, but told The Post, “It does not look good.”

Many celebrities, such as Ja Rule, Chance the Rapper, Missy Elliott and Rick Ross, have offered their support and sent their prayers through social media.