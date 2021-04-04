Band Protocol, API3 and DIA price soar to new highs By Cointelegraph

Return of the oracles: Band Protocol, API3 and DIA price soar to new highs
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have been the talk of the town over the past few months, but as the start of the second quarter gets underway for the global financial markets, it possible that traders may start looking for opportunities in other parts of the crypto market.
Oracle (NYSE:) projects are one sub-sector that has been making moves over the past few weeks as some traders shift their focus away from NFTs.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.