Band Protocol, API3 and DIA price soar to new highs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Return of the oracles: Band Protocol, API3 and DIA price soar to new highs

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have been the talk of the town over the past few months, but as the start of the second quarter gets underway for the global financial markets, it possible that traders may start looking for opportunities in other parts of the crypto market.

Oracle (NYSE:) projects are one sub-sector that has been making moves over the past few weeks as some traders shift their focus away from NFTs.

BAND/USDT vs. API3/USDT vs. DIA/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
BAND/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
API3/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
DIA/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView