Alex Cora: Trey Mancini should win Comeback Player of the Year

Mancini is slashing .167/.250/.167 with one RBI in two games against the Red Sox this season.

The 29-year-old missed the entire 2020 season while battling colon cancer. He underwent surgery to have a tumor removed and made a full recovery in time to return for the 2021 campaign.

While speaking with reporters before Opening Day, Mancini said he thinks he’ll enjoy his career “even more than I would have if I didn’t go through this.”

The last player to be named Comeback Player of the Year after overcoming cancer was Carlos Carrasco. The former Cleveland Indians pitcher was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2019 and missed three months while undergoing treatment before returning to game action in September.