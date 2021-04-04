Aaron Rodgers unsure if he’ll finish career with Packers

Why would you draft Rodgers’ replacement when he’s still arguably the best QB in the game? And why spend a second-round pick on a running back in AJ Dillon, when Aaron Jones is a legitimate playmaker who you just signed to a four-year contract extension?

Sounds confusing. That’s because it is. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and the personnel department have bought a lot of goodwill by lucking into Brett Favre and Rodgers as their two franchise quarterbacks. Franchises aren’t supposed to get that lucky, yet Green Bay has.

Despite having two legendary, all-time great field generals since 1992, the Pack have a grand total of two Super Bowl wins to show for it.

You can’t really blame Favre or Rodgers for it, yet quarterbacks always take the brunt of the criticism. Rodgers “only” has one Super Bowl. It wouldn’t look so bad if Tom Brady hadn’t won seven, or if Patrick Mahomes hadn’t already won the same amount as Rodgers in his second season as an NFL starter.

But that’s the reality. A big reason why is Green Bay’s refusal to spend big in free agency, adamantly sticking to a perpetual strategy of building through the draft. It’s a cost-effective operation, but one that puts all the onus on the quarterback to carry the team.

The latest twist between Rodgers and the Packers involved their strange refusal to restructure his contract, which would’ve freed up more salary cap space to spend on free agents. CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t give a straight answer as to why this wasn’t done, so who knows if Rodgers wouldn’t budge, or the front office just kept being petty and ultra-conservative with their spending?

When Aaron Rodgers could realistically leave Green Bay