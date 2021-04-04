Aaron Boone provides positive update on Zack Britton

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a positive update on Zack Britton before Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Britton is recovering from March surgery to remove a bone chip in his left elbow and is “doing really well,” Boone told reporters. The manager continued, via SNY:

“Zack’s doing really well. He’s got full range of motion. I think he is scheduled to start playing catch as early as this week. … The incision and the swelling and all that, which is the biggest hurdle to clear initially, is going really well for him. “Obviously with him being on the [60-day IL], we’ll factor that in instead of rushing him, racing him back to get back potentially mid- or late May or anything like that. We’ll kind of try to schedule it out to hopefully have him on time to come off right when he’s eligible. But we’re a long ways away from that, and first things first is getting through this initial phase of getting that range of motion back and then having him start a throwing program, and then we’ll step-from-step from there.”

Britton isn’t eligible to return until the end of May.

The 33-year-old spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Yankees after being traded by the Baltimore Orioles. He is 5-3 with a 2.14 ERA, 1.120 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 105.1 innings.

With Britton sidelined, the Yankees’ bullpen includes Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, Darren O’Day, Michael King, Luis Cessa, Jonathan Loaisiga, Nick Nelson and Lucas Luetge.