29 Movies Marvel Actors Have Starred In Together

“Tom’s portrayal of Hank Williams’ life is absolutely fantastic, and Elizabeth is amazing per usual! The best part, of course, is the singing! I’ve always liked some of Hank Williams’ songs, but Tom just blew it out of the water. I listen to the I Saw the Light soundtrack almost every day! It’s so fun to watch Tom and Elizabeth together, considering there are Marvel fans who ship Loki and Scarlet Witch together since they’re both magic users. However, in this case, the only magic here is music. Okay, that may have been cheesy, but it’s true!”

—high_functioning_lokipath

Who they star as in the MCU: Tom Hiddleston stars as Loki, and Elizabeth Olsen stars as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.