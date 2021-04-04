2020-21 SEC Volleyball Awards Announced

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2020-21 volleyball postseason awards Sunday.

Madison Lilley of Kentucky was chosen the Player of the Year, and fellow Wildcat Gabby Curry was named the Libero of the Year for the third consecutive year. Taylor Head of Arkansas was selected the Freshman of the Year, and fellow Razorback Jillian Gillen was voted the Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Jason Watson of Arkansas and Craig Skinner of Kentucky share the Coach of the Year honors.

The All-SEC Team, which consists of 18 student-athletes, along with the seven-member All-Freshman squad were chosen by the league’s head coaches.

All-SEC Team Jillian Gillen Arkansas Holly Carlton Florida T’ara Ceasar Florida Lauren Forte Florida Thayer Hall Florida Gabby Curry Kentucky Madison Lilley Kentucky Avery Skinner Kentucky Madi Skinner Kentucky Alli Stumler Kentucky Azhani Tealer Kentucky Taylor Bannister LSU Gabby Waden Mississippi State Kylie Deberg Missouri Anna Dixon Missouri Andrea Fuentes Missouri Mikayla Robinson South Carolina Lily Felts Tennessee

All-Freshman Taylor Head Arkansas Elli McKissock Florida Phoebe Awoleye Georgia Madi Skinner Kentucky Paige Flickinger LSU Lilly Gunter Mississippi State Riley Whitesides South Carolina

Player of the Year: Madison Lilley, Kentucky

Libero of the Year: Gabby Curry, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year: Taylor Head, Arkansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jillian Gillen, Arkansas

Co-Coaches of the Year: Jason Watson, Arkansas and Craig Skinner, Kentucky