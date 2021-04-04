2020-21 SEC Volleyball Awards Announced

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
1

7 hours ago
SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2020-21 volleyball postseason awards Sunday.

Madison Lilley of Kentucky was chosen the Player of the Year, and fellow Wildcat Gabby Curry was named the Libero of the Year for the third consecutive year. Taylor Head of Arkansas was selected the Freshman of the Year, and fellow Razorback Jillian Gillen was voted the Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Jason Watson of Arkansas and Craig Skinner of Kentucky share the Coach of the Year honors.

The All-SEC Team, which consists of 18 student-athletes, along with the seven-member All-Freshman squad were chosen by the league’s head coaches.

All-SEC Team

Jillian GillenArkansas
Holly CarltonFlorida
T’ara CeasarFlorida
Lauren ForteFlorida
Thayer HallFlorida
Gabby CurryKentucky
Madison LilleyKentucky
Avery SkinnerKentucky
Madi SkinnerKentucky
Alli StumlerKentucky
Azhani TealerKentucky
Taylor BannisterLSU
Gabby WadenMississippi State
Kylie DebergMissouri
Anna DixonMissouri
Andrea FuentesMissouri
Mikayla RobinsonSouth Carolina
Lily FeltsTennessee

All-Freshman

Taylor HeadArkansas
Elli McKissockFlorida
Phoebe AwoleyeGeorgia
Madi SkinnerKentucky
Paige FlickingerLSU
Lilly GunterMississippi State
Riley WhitesidesSouth Carolina

Player of the Year: Madison Lilley, Kentucky
Libero of the Year: Gabby Curry, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year: Taylor Head, Arkansas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jillian Gillen, Arkansas
Co-Coaches of the Year: Jason Watson, Arkansas and Craig Skinner, Kentucky

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR