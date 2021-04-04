2020-21 SEC Volleyball Awards Announced

7 hours ago
SEC Staff
The Southeastern Conference announced its 2020-21 volleyball postseason awards Sunday.
Madison Lilley of Kentucky was chosen the Player of the Year, and fellow Wildcat Gabby Curry was named the Libero of the Year for the third consecutive year. Taylor Head of Arkansas was selected the Freshman of the Year, and fellow Razorback Jillian Gillen was voted the Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Jason Watson of Arkansas and Craig Skinner of Kentucky share the Coach of the Year honors.
The All-SEC Team, which consists of 18 student-athletes, along with the seven-member All-Freshman squad were chosen by the league’s head coaches.
All-SEC Team
|Jillian Gillen
|Arkansas
|Holly Carlton
|Florida
|T’ara Ceasar
|Florida
|Lauren Forte
|Florida
|Thayer Hall
|Florida
|Gabby Curry
|Kentucky
|Madison Lilley
|Kentucky
|Avery Skinner
|Kentucky
|Madi Skinner
|Kentucky
|Alli Stumler
|Kentucky
|Azhani Tealer
|Kentucky
|Taylor Bannister
|LSU
|Gabby Waden
|Mississippi State
|Kylie Deberg
|Missouri
|Anna Dixon
|Missouri
|Andrea Fuentes
|Missouri
|Mikayla Robinson
|South Carolina
|Lily Felts
|Tennessee
All-Freshman
|Taylor Head
|Arkansas
|Elli McKissock
|Florida
|Phoebe Awoleye
|Georgia
|Madi Skinner
|Kentucky
|Paige Flickinger
|LSU
|Lilly Gunter
|Mississippi State
|Riley Whitesides
|South Carolina
Player of the Year: Madison Lilley, Kentucky
Libero of the Year: Gabby Curry, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year: Taylor Head, Arkansas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jillian Gillen, Arkansas
Co-Coaches of the Year: Jason Watson, Arkansas and Craig Skinner, Kentucky