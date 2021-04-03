What you should know before buying or selling an NFT in the US By Cointelegraph

What you should know before buying or selling an NFT in the US
Nonfungible tokens appear to be an idea whose time has come. Originally developed for use with collectible trading-card games, NFTs can represent almost any unique asset. Outside of the gamer context, the first NFT to gain widespread popularity was probably CryptoKitties, which were released back in 2017.
Related: CryptoKitties’ Dieter Shirley on breaking and NFTs
Carol Goforth is a Clayton N. Little professor of law at the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville) School of Law.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.