What channel is Gonzaga vs. UCLA on today? Time, TV schedule for 2021 Final Four game

Saturday’s Final Four matchup between UCLA and Gonzaga present an interesting dichotomy.

On one hand you have undefeated, 30-0 Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are the 2021 NCAA Tournament’s top overall seed and aiming to become the first unbeaten team since Indiana in 1975-76. That said, they’ve never won an NCAA Tournament and have only one previous Final Four to their name, and that in 2017. On the other hand you have First Four team UCLA, which has enjoyed more Final Four success than any team in college basketball yet finds itself an overwhelming underdog to Gonzaga as the 11 seed out of the East Region.

If this tournament has taught spectators anything, it’s that seeds truly don’t matter in the maddest March in college basketball history. And still, it’s easy to fall back on those familiar, comfortable rankings as precursors to games — even in the Final Four.

Will Mark Few and his trio of Jalen Suggs, Drew Timme and Corey Kispert make another victim out of UCLA? Or will the Bruins, playing the unfamiliar role of Cinderella, advance to yet another title game behind the coaching prowess of Mick Cronin and excellent play from Jaime Jaquez Jr., Johnny Juzang and Tyler Campbell?

We can’t wait to find out when the teams tip off in primetime on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about the matchup ahead of time, including TV invo, odds and both teams’ run through the tournament to this point:

What channel is Gonzaga vs. UCLA on tonight?

CBS has broadcast rights for the 2021 Final Four, airing both Baylor-Houston and Gonzaga-UCLA on Saturday.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA start time

Date: Saturday, April 3

Saturday, April 3 Time: 8:34 p.m. ET | 5:34 p.m. PT

The Final Four game between Gonzaga and UCLA is scheduled to tip off at 8:34 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 3.

Where is the Final Four in 2021?

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Lucas Oil Stadium is the host venue for the Final Four; it has served that capacity three times since 2010. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2021 NCAA Tournament to be played entirely in the state of Indiana, meaning it also hosted games as early as the first round of the tournament.

New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be the host of the 2022 Final Four, followed by Houston’s NRG Stadium in 2023, Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium in 2024 and San Antonio’s Alamodome in 2025. The tournament will once again return to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2026. Below are the full dates for the Final Four in each of the next five seasons.

Year Host city Venue Dates 2022 New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome April 2, 4 2023 Houston NRG Stadium April 1, 3 2024 Glendale, Ariz. State Farm Stadium April 6, 8 2025 San Antonio Alamodome April 5, 7 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium April 4, 6

Gonzaga vs. UCLA odds to win Final Four matchup

The Zags are an overwhelming favorite over UCLA, with linemakers favoring them by 14 points in the opening odds. Gonzaga has beaten every team by double digits, with the closest team (Oklahoma) falling by 16 points. That said, UCLA has done a good job of taking away its past two opponents’ strengths: For Alabama, its ability to shoot 3s; for Michigan, reducing its ability to score in the paint.

Below is spread, over/under and moneyline for Gonzaga-UCLA as of noon ET on Wednesday, March 31:

Spread: Gonzaga (-14)

Gonzaga (-14) Over/under: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline: Gonzaga -1100, UCLA +700

Gonzaga NCAA Tournament 2021 record

Date Round Opponent (region seed) Result Saturday, March 20 Round 1 Norfolk State (West 16 seed) W, 98-55 Monday, March 22 Round 2 Oklahoma (West 8 seed) W, 87-71 Sunday, March 28 Sweet 16 Creighton (West 5 seed) W, 83-65 Tuesday, March 30 Elite Eight USC (West 6 seed) W, 85-66 Saturday, April 3 Final Four UCLA (East 11 seed) TBD

UCLA NCAA Tournament 2021 record

Date Round Opponent (region seed) Result Thursday, March 18 First Four Michigan State (East 11 seed) W, 86-80 (OT) Saturday, March 20 Round 1 BYU (East 6 seed) W, 73-62 Monday, March 22 Round 2 Abilene Christian (East 14 seed) W, 67-47 Sunday, March 28 Sweet 16 Alabama (East 2 seed) W, 88-78 Tuesday, March 30 Elite Eight Michigan (East 1 seed) W, 51-49 Saturday, April 3 Final Four Gonzaga (West 1 seed) TBD

