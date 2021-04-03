UFC’s McGregor announces third fight with Poirier By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 62nd Grammy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 – Conor McGregor

(Reuters) – Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is set for a third fight against Dustin Poirier, who became the first man to knock out him out in January.

McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American’s savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January.

“The fight is booked! July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about,” McGregor wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

The UFC has not confirmed the event yet, but it will most likely take place in Las Vegas, Nevada as the centre-piece of the promotion’s annual International Fight Week.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR