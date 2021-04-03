Twins place Josh Donaldson on IL with hamstring strain

The Minnesota Twins have placed Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list with a mild right hamstring strain, the team announced Saturday.
The veteran third baseman was removed from Minnesota’s Opening Day matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers after suffering an injury while running the bases in the top of the first inning.
Donaldson appeared in 28 games for the Twins last season, slashing .222/.373/.469 with six home runs and 11 RBI.
In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled outfielder Brent Rooker from the taxi squad. The 26-year-old appeared in seven games for Minnesota last season, hitting .316/.381/.579 with one homer and five RBI in 21 plate appearances.
Donaldson signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Twins in January 2020.