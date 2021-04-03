Tori Spelling’s April Fools’ Pregnancy Joke Meant as Clapback to ‘Hurtful’ Body-Shaming

Instagram

After receiving negative responses about her prank, the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star acknowledges she never intended to hurt anyone with her fake pregnancy announcement.

Tori Spelling has explained her controversial April fools’ joke. A day after the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum shared what seemed to be her pregnancy photo, she returned to Instagram to explain that the post was actually meant as a clapback to “hurtful” body-shaming.

Taking to the photo-sharing site on Friday, April 2, the 47-year-old posted a lengthy message that justified her April Fools’ post. She began her note with, “Every week, magazine and press outlets ask if I’m pregnant. To set the record straight, I am not.”

“The fact is, after my fifth baby, my body didn’t bounce back like it had before. That’s when the constant questions of ‘yet another’ pregnancy first began,” Tori confided to her followers. “Unless you’re in the public eye, it’s hard to understand what it feels like to be body shamed so publicly.”

“I feel like I have to constantly defend my body, when instead I should be honoring it for the miracle of life it gave me five times,” the mother of five continued. Addressing those who might have been hurt by her fake pregnancy post, she noted, “I know that pregnancy is an extreme blessing. And I would never intentionally poke fun at losing a child or not being able to carry one. I myself have miscarried.”

The wife of Dean McDermott went on to explain the real reason behind her April Fools’ post, saying, “My post was simply to turn the tables on for once on the press. They constantly create wild and often hurtful stories about me, my body and my family.” She concluded her statement, “For those of you that are hurt, I hear you. I love you. I welcome your stories and I will try my best to be there and support you. Please accept this as a virtual hug to my entire community.”

Tori’s lengthy note came a day after she shared a photo of herself cradling what appeared to be a sizable baby bump. Along with the photo, she wrote in the caption, “No. 6.” The actress and her husband Dean, who tied the knot in 2006, are parents to five children Liam, 14, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4.

Suspecting that the pregnancy announcement might be a joke, people were not impressed. “I really hope you aren’t using a pregnancy as an April fools joke considering there are so many women out there who wish they could have just one child. This is nothing to joke about!” a user commented. Another reminded the star, “This would cruel to all of the mommas who have lost babies or are having a difficult time getting pregnant.”