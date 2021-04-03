Tom Brady rookie card sells for record $2.25M

Tom Brady memorabilia has skyrocketed in price since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl title in 2021.

A Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million in March, which was believed to be a record high for any football card. The same type of card blew past that record this week, selling for a record $2.25 million on Friday, according to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren.

The 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card is autographed and numbered 99 out of 100. The card is graded 8.5 with a nine on the autograph. The version that sold in March was graded an 8 with the autograph graded a 10.

Brady’s rookie card broke the record in March, beating out a Patrick Mahomes card that sold for $861,000.

With Brady under contract in Tampa Bay through the 2022 season, his memorabilia could see another jump in price if he wins an eighth Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers re-signed all 22 of their starters from Super Bowl LV and currently have the second-best odds to repeat as Super Bowl champions next season.