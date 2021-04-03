Tina Turner Directly Influenced These Female Performers

Beyoncé is, without a doubt, the female performer that has been most heavily influenced by Tina Turner. From her high-energy choreography to her master showmanship on stage, to her glamorous aesthetic, Queen Bey embodies the essence of Tina Turner.

Beyoncé herself has been upfront about how much the Queen of Rock and Roll has influenced her image. As she put during her 2005 tribute to Tina Turner at the Kennedy Center Awards: “Every now and then, when I think of inspiration, I think of the two Tinas in my life – that’s my mother, Tina, and of course, the amazing Tina Turner.” The duo even teamed up for a joint performance at the 2008 Grammy’s.