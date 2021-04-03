Thailand’s SEC Clarifies Cryptocurrency Guidelines By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Thailand’s SEC Clarifies Cryptocurrency Guidelines

  • Thai SEC secretary general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol has clarified crypto guidelines.
  • Thai SEC will now require investors to pass a trading test.
  • The clarification was made during a recent Facebook (NASDAQ:) live panel discussion.

Thailand’s Security Exchange Commission (SEC) has clarified its crypto rules. The Thai SEC made the report in a recent Facebook live panel discussion.

SEC secretary general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol revealed that the Thai SEC would now require aspiring crypto traders to either have prior trading expertise or attend a trading training session. In fact, the SEC will require traders to pass a test. The test will prove traders’ ability based on portfolio strategy and not profit or loss made.

Also, the Thai SEC will host training sessions for new traders.

Prior, the Thai SEC reported a new set of rules aimed at adding regulation on the Thai crypto market. Of note, the SEC now requires crypto advisors and fund managers to be licens…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

