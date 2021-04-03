Thailand’s SEC Clarifies Cryptocurrency Guidelines By CoinQuora



Thailand’s SEC Clarifies Cryptocurrency Guidelines



Thai SEC secretary general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol has clarified crypto guidelines.

Thai SEC will now require investors to pass a trading test.

Thailand’s Security Exchange Commission (SEC) has clarified its crypto rules. The Thai SEC made the report in a recent Facebook live panel discussion.

SEC secretary general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol revealed that the Thai SEC would now require aspiring crypto traders to either have prior trading expertise or attend a trading training session. In fact, the SEC will require traders to pass a test. The test will prove traders’ ability based on portfolio strategy and not profit or loss made.

Also, the Thai SEC will host training sessions for new traders.

