Teenager stabbed in the buttocks during Sydney brawl

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed in the buttocks during a brawl near Sydney’s CBD overnight.

The incident occurred around midnight when two large groups became involved in a brawl on a wharf on Pirrama Road, Pyrmont.

Young man stabbed in the buttocks outside Star Casino in Pyrmont. (9News)

Police arrived at the scene to find find an 18-year-old man with stab wounds to his buttocks.

He was treated my paramedics at the scene before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a stable condition.

A crime scene has been set up and police are appealing for the public to help identify a man who may be able to help with their investigations.

Young man stabbed in the buttocks outside Star Casino in Pyrmont. (9News)

Young man stabbed in the buttocks outside Star Casino in Pyrmont. (9News)

He is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance and aged in his mid-20s.

He was wearing a black jacket.