Tara Reid Jokes About Stumbling on Red Carpet

The ‘Ouija House’ actress makes a quick recovery after taking a tumble at ScotWeek event, which marks her first red carpet appearance since COVID-19 lockdown.

Tara Reid has apparently taken the phrase “when life knocks you down, you get back up” to the heart. The Vicky Lathum of “American Pie” made a quick recovery after taking an embarrassing tumble when hitting the red carpet of ScotWeek event at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica.

The 45-year-old actress arrived at the March 29 event in towering six inch heels, light blue trousers, and a matching blouse with a cheetah print pattern. She greeted the gathered cameras , and was initially ready to take post with her dog in one arm. Unfortunately, her left ankle buckled and she fell down. Footage capturing the awkward moment was shared by Daily Mail.

Despite the embarrassing situation at the charity event that also celebrated Scottish culture and history, “The Big Lebowski” actress quickly got back on her feet and joked to the flashing camera, “That did not work.” She proceeded to strike poses with her two dogs on her arms.

<br />

In another jest about her red carpet mishap, Tara stated, “First of all, it’s the first time I’m wearing heels in a year since we’ve been in lockdown.” She continued explaining, “I’ve been in my sweatpants every single day and my UGG. So I got fancy today.”

“But I had two dogs who were trying to go at the same time and it didn’t work out, but we made it work out anyway,” the “If I Had Known I Was a Genius” star went on. “I had heels and I had my two puppies and it was a lot to deal with.”

Tara later shared that she recently met shaman to get herself a spiritual healing. “We got into all these like shamans and walking the vortex and seeing the most amazing things ever, and I was with these psychics and these healers,” “The Hungover Games” star opened up.

“It just felt right and I truly believe in the full moon and my crystals and all this stuff. I love that. So I feel like this was a big year of learning on every level spiritually,” she gushed. “I started getting shown how these stones get along with each other and how they can impact your energy and I fell in love with it. I became a true hippy out there. It was great.”