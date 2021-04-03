Taiwan releases train crash suspect on bond, prosecutors to appeal

Article content

HUALIEN — A Taiwan court on Saturday released on bond the manager of a construction site whose truck authorities believe to have caused a train accident that killed at least 50 people, but prosecutors vowed to appeal.

Friday’s crash was Taiwan’s worst rail accident in seven decades, when an express train hit the truck that had slid down a bank beside the track from the building site, whose manager is suspected of having failed to properly engage the brake.

The train, with almost 500 people aboard, was traveling from Taipei, the capital, to Taitung on the east coast when it derailed in a tunnel just north of the city of Hualien. Forty people are in hospital, from among the 178 reported injured.

Prosecutors had applied to a court to detain the manager on charges of causing death by negligence, a justice ministry official told reporters on Saturday.

But a court in Hualien released the manager, Lee Yi-hsiang, on a bond of T$500,000 ($17,525), although it restricted him from leaving Taiwan for eight months and said he had to stay in Hualien.

The court said that while the truck’s fall into the path of the train was possibly due to negligence, there was “no possibility of conspiracy.”

Yu Hsiu-duan, head of the Hualien prosecutors’ office, said it would appeal against the decision.