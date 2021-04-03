Spate of Islamist Attacks Puts Sahel on Track for Deadliest Year

Article content

By Katarina Hoije, Samuel Dodge and Jeremy Diamond

West Africa’s Sahel region is headed for its deadliest year of Islamist-militant violence.

Insurgents have killed at least 450 civilians in the region this year, Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project data shows, compared with 401 last year. The first three months of 2021 have seen more non-combatant deaths blamed on jihadist groups than the same period last year, according to statistics analyzed by Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development data analyst Jose Luengo-Cabrera.

At least 1,000 people overall have died in attacks this year, including soldiers and militants.

The highest-casualty attack occurred on March 21, when militants killed 137 people in coordinated strikes on communities in and around the western Nigerien town of Tillia. Violence has persisted despite a multinational effort to quell the insurgency, which surged in Mali in 2012 and later spread to regional neighbors.

The inability to curb the violence “is the failure of all of us and the failure of the whole coalition,” Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum told a France 24 interviewer days before his April 2 inauguration.

France has deployed a 5,100-strong force to fight the Islamist militants in Niger and neighboring countries, while the U.S. has a $110 million drone base in the nation’s desert town of Agadez. Germany and Canada are among other nations participating in the United Nations’ peacekeeping operations in Mali. Forces from the five most-affected countries — Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Mali, collectively known as the G5 Sahel — are also trying to secure the area.