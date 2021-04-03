South Korea to invite Chinese President Xi when COVID-19 stabilises: Yonhap By Reuters

© Reuters. Closing session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s foreign minister said on Saturday the government will prepare for a visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping, local news outlet Yonhap reported.
“As soon as the novel coronavirus stabilises, we have decided to prepare for President Xi’s visit to (South) Korea as early as possible,” Chung Eui-yong told reporters after a meeting with State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, Yonhap reported.
