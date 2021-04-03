Soccer-Eintracht win at Dortmund to boost Champions League hopes By Reuters

5/5



DORTMUND, Germany (Reuters) – Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva headed in an 87th-minute winner to stun hosts Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on Saturday and give his team a major boost in their bid for a top four-finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The Portuguese headed in a Filip Kostic cross at the far post for his 22nd league goal of the season to lift Frankfurt to 50 points in fourth place, seven ahead of Borussia Dortmund in fifth.

The top four teams qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Frankfurt went in front as Dortmund’s Nico Schulz wrongfooted his own keeper with a header in the 11th minute. The visitors were also unlucky not to be awarded a penalty for a clear handball by Thomas Delaney.

Instead it was Dortmund who scored on the stroke of halftime when Mats Hummels turned in the box to volley in the equaliser.

Frankfurt were sharper after the break, however, bagging a deserved winner after coming close through Silva, Kostic and Stefan Ilsanker in a strong second-half display.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 61 points, play second-placed RB Leipzig, four points behind, later on Saturday.