‘Silent crash’ as price floors collapse across NFT space By Cointelegraph

‘Silent crash’ as price floors collapse across NFT space
If prices plummet in an illiquid market, how soon before anyone notices?
While fungible tokens traded on centralized and decentralized exchanges have significant transparency regarding price movements, nonfungible tokens can be harder to track. Because of their illiquid nature, gauging the sentiment of the overall market market for a project can be difficult — a dynamic that has led one eGirl Capital member, Mewny, to dub NFT corrections ‘silent crashes.’
