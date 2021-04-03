Shopify CEO muses integrating e-commerce giant into DeFi ecosystem By Cointelegraph

Crypto’s march towards mainstream adoption takes another significant step forward as the CEO of an e-commerce giant is publicly pondering how to integrate his company with the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

On Friday night, Shopify (NYSE:) CEO Tobi Lutke posted a Twitter message asking the DeFi community what “role” Shopify could play in the growing financial vertical: